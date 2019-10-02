'I feel like a dad now': After a life of loss, one man shares how he overcame addiction

On a quiet Tuesday in a small trailer park in Pike County, Patrick Jarrell just sits on his porch smiling as he watches his 6-year-old daughter show off the spider nest hanging on the side of the house.

"This is an egg that's going to hatch," his daughter Ciara proclaims.

As Ciara shows off the insect nest, his 7-year-old son Patrick Jr. whistles while playing a game off a cell phone.

"Love you punk," said Patrick Jr. to his dad.

Patrick just continues to smile as he spends another evening with his family.

Things have not always been this way though.

"I like it, the feeling it gave me, but I didn't know the cost that would come with it," Patrick said.

For nearly half his life, Patrick struggled with a serious drug addiction. He and his first wife, who he had a daughter with, both struggled.

"We struggled," he kept saying. "In 2009 I had woke up and found her dead."

Patrick lost his wife of six years to an overdose, then only eight months later Patrick found his father dead - also from an overdose.

"You know you hear stories of people overdosing but you think 'well we know our limit and never happen to us' but there's always that one time. You know, one pill could be your last one," he said.

In less than one year, Patrick lost both his wife and his father. He later remarried in 2012 and had Patrick Jr. and Ciara with his current wife.

"We ended up losing our two kids, was homeless living in a tent," he added.

After roughly 16 years hooked on drugs and a life of loss, Patrick hit rock bottom. He felt like he was hopeless.

"I didn't think that I'd ever had the chance or the support that I needed to make that change," he said.

That was not the case, the chance came in 2017 when Patrick started going to SperoHealth in Prestonsburg. SperoHealth is a 'local outpatient care for opioid use disorders' as their website states.

"The first couple months is rough," Patrick said reflecting on his time there.

He goes on to add that the months after were hard too, adjusting to a new life and new him. He says overall, it was worth every minute.

"We got them back a month ago, yeah," he said.

A judge recently granted him guardianship of Patrick Jr. and Ciara.

"I'm not gonna chance anything at losing my kids again, I don't care what I have to do to make it," he said. "I'm a dad, and actually I feel like a dad now, you know? I'm not calling my kids on the phone trying to hug or kiss them over telephone. I can look at them. Hold them. Touch them. It's just great. I hate sending them to school! You know I love my kids."

Watching his two kids play, Patrick said he has a new purpose.

"They make my life worth living. You know?"

Patrick is insistent that if it was not for his time at SperoHealth, recovery would have been incredibly difficult.