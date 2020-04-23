‘I was lucky’: NJ father shares emotional video of battle with coronavirus

A TV cameraman and father of two from New Jersey is sharing personal video of his battle with COVID-19 that landed him in the hospital for a week and a half and caused doubts as to whether he would live through it.

Jeff Muhlstock, 57, a TV cameraman and father of two, spent a week and a half in a Ridgewood, New Jersey, hospital suffering from COVID-19. (Source: Jeff Muhlstock/WPIX/CNN)

Jeff Muhlstock, 57, has done camerawork for some of the biggest TV news magazines in the country, including “60 Minutes,” “Dateline” and “Nightline.” So, when he contracted COVID-19, he picked up his camera to share his emotional and personal battle with the disease.

Muhlstock’s journey to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey, started March 26 with a persistent cough and fever. He recorded his isolation and trips to the X-ray room. He was given the anti-malaria drug, chloroquine, starting March 28.

“Rough night, convulsing all night. Couldn’t breathe,” he said from bed, early on in his journey.

Muhlstock slept on his stomach, hoping to shift the fluid in his lungs. He videoed his dark nights and wrote notes to his wife and two children, whom he sorely missed.

"I wanted them to know I loved them. I was just kind of preparing a last will and testament, if you will. I just felt that… there was a couple of nights where I wasn't sure that I would make it through it," he said.

Muhlstock’s family later recorded FaceTime talks with his doctor, who looked like he was dressed in a space suit. The nurses were Muhlstock’s only lifeline to the outside world.

On April 1, day 16 after first developing symptoms, Muhlstock could slowly get out of bed to go to the bathroom on his own. He still needed oxygen but was ready to go home April 5. He recalls he started to stabilize days after taking the malaria drug but doesn’t know if it helped cure him.

"I just honestly have to feel that I was lucky that my body fought off the virus at a place where it needed to fight. I feel like I dodged a bullet by not going on a ventilator," he said.

Muhlstock left a thank you note to staff on a whiteboard in his room the day he was released from the hospital. He particularly wanted to thank his nurse, Nora, for giving him courage each day.

He was brought home by ambulance, with his wife, son and daughter waiting with celebratory signs.

"I was so filled with emotion when the ambulance pulled up. I hadn't touched another human being, other than a nurse in a hazmat suit," Muhlstock said.

In his two weeks at home, Muhlstock has made enormous strides, but he still needs oxygen assistance at times. He’s having a hard time getting a follow up X-ray outside the hospital because he has to prove he’s COVID-19 negative.

