I-77 entrance ramp closed after crash

The southbound entrance ramp and slow lane at the 95-mile marker of I-77 on Yeager Bridge is closed Monday night after a tractor-trailer rollover crash.

Dispatchers say diesel fuel spilled out onto the roadway.

They say the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash and there were no injuries reported.

It is unclear how long the roadway will be closed. Dispatchers say it is expected to be closed for a while as crews work to clean the spill.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.