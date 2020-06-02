South Charleston Ice Arena to remain closed due to COVID budget shortages

The South Charleston Ice Arena was forced to close in the middle of January after a major mechanical failure.

The ice rink at the South Charleston Ice Arena has been replaced with a base layer of sand after a mechanical failure in January forced the facility to close.

The Kanawha County Commission helped provide funding to repair and replace the rink's cooling system, and that work was completed in April. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown and shortfalls in the city's budget, the facility has remained closed.

"I would like people to understand that it’s not so much a coronavirus issue for us, it is a financial issue for us," South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said. "Obviously, revenues are down and businesses have been closed and we have to reopen our recreation facilities wisely, and that is what we are doing now."

Mullens said the city has been able to reopen the recreation area at the community center, but is mainly focusing resources on the fire and police departments.

"Once we get the ice down, we have to keep the facility a certain temperature, which is 50 degrees or below," Mullens said. "It costs us just about $14,000 to $22,000 a month just for the utilities, depending on the time of the year, so you can see that it’s a huge cost to keep this facility moving."

The facility closure has impacted the figure skating and hockey groups that rely on it for practice. The only other rinks in West Virginia, in Wheeling and Morgantown, are only open in the winter and next closest year-round facility is in Athens, Ohio.

"It completely shut down so we had to use other venues to skate, and then with the COVID, now nothing is open, none of the rinks are open," skating director Heidi Sowards said. "It’s been a really dry spell for the skaters this year."

Sowards has shifted her coaching to off-ice work including training muscle memory and strength conditioning. That has included daily Zoom meetings with about 20 to 30 of her students and Olympic guest speakers such as American Gracie Gold.

"It’s a different feel, even though the muscle memory and jump positions may be the same," Sowards said. "Your takeoffs and landings and other things may be different, so it still hurts the skaters."

Despite the rink closure and cancellation of a middle school hockey tournament that was set to take place at the facility, the West Virginia Wild youth hockey team still won the state championship.

"The values for our organization are teamwork and resiliency, so it was a great opportunity for the organization to build some character within the players," Charleston Amateur Hockey Association board member Barbara Deaderick said. "They were able to rise above the adversity."

Deaderick said the pandemic cut the end of their season short, even calling an end to off-ice training to make sure everyone was able to stay safe. That allowed the players to focus on growing as a family and strengthen relationships away from the game.

"The main goal for our community is the safety of our players and family, so we want to make sure we are making the right decisions for our team as well," Deaderick said. "We would love to be back on the ice and we can’t wait to be back out here, but we want to make sure it is safe to do so when we get back here."

The Ice Arena also has a new addition for then it finally reopens. Ten inflatable bumper cars have been purchased that people can drive on the ice. These will hopefully attract more visitors in the summer months for activities other than skating, Mullens said.

"I want them to get out, I think they are busting at the seams to get out," Mullens said. "We want them to have things to do so we will do this as soon as we can."

Mullens said nothing is official, but the city hopes to make the ice in time to reopen around the Fourth of July. He said that could happen sooner if CARES Act funding is given to the city.