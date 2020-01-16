Child illnesses on the rise in schools

Widespread illness has forced schools to close in three Kentucky counties, but high illness cases in children have spread throughout the Tri-State region.

Sydney Gilmore, 8, is one of the children affected. Her mother, Kimberly Gilmore, brought her to ABC Pediatrics in Charleston on Tuesday.

"She had a temperature of 104, and that is how we knew something was going on," said Kimberly Gilmore.

She said she knew her daughter was sick when she asked her mom for water.

"When my daughter asks for water, she's definitely sick. She doesn't like water," Kimberly Gilmore said.

Her mom says Sydney Gilmore has stayed home from school since doctors found out she had the flu. One of the doctors at ABC Pediatrics says he is not only seeing more flu cases right now but also stomach flu, the cold -- and even strep.

"We are seeing a lot more kids sick this year thankfully not badly sick but a lot more numbers," said Dr. Joe Matusic with ABC Pediatrics.

Matusic said it is better for schools to let children stay home if the illness will spread rapidly.

"There's this thing called herd immunity. You have a group of people and most of them have immunity and most of them aren't sick. One or two get sick, and maybe one or two others will get sick. All of a sudden, you have 10, 15 percent ... everybody gets it," Matusic said.

While schools in Kentucky counties have canceled school, West Virginia schools and Ohio schools are not keeping kids home.

Matusic says the illnesses he sees the most of spread fast.

"Don't share snot and spit. All the kids love to do this ... They are in each others' faces. They talk up close. They are sharing cups, containers. That's how you are going to get sick," Matusic said.

He says illnesses like strep spread by children sharing containers, but the flu is spread through the air.

"Now, influenza is contagious by air. Breathing in this size of room for five minutes, if somebody had the flu I was exposed. I'm going to get it, and you are contagious a day before you get sick with the flu. That's why it is so contagious."

The biggest way to prevent to flu is to get the flu shot. Matusic says it is still not too late.

"Thirty five thousand people every year die of the flu in this country," he said. "Last year it was 50,000, the year before it was 80,000. What's it going to be this year? Everybody says, 'I don't want to get a flu shot because it makes me sick.' No it doesn't, and 50,000 Americans will die this year because of the flu. Go get your flu shot."