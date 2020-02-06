Improving your mental health at work

About one in five employees will experience a mental health condition each year, but given the right resources, all employees benefit from a supportive and psychologically safe workplace.

President and CEO of Mental Health America and President and CEO of Beacon Health Options share advice for employers and employees.

That is why Mental Health America (MHA), created the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health. This is a first-of-its-kind certification program, which recognizes employers who are committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces.

Paul Gionfriddo, President and CEO of Mental Health America and Russ Petrella, Ph.D., President and CEO, Beacon Health Options were in Studio 3 to share more about creating a stable, supportive, and less stressful work environment.