In-person 4-H camps cancelled for the summer

All in-person residential and day 4-H camps in Cabell County have been cancelled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WVU Cabell County Extension Service made the announcement Thursday morning.

They say the decision was made at the state level along with health experts and public officials.

Officials say they are preparing for some virtual activities that will resemble some of their favorites at camp. They also are planning to do virtual versions of STEM day camps.

The WV Cabell County Extension Service says they may offer possible weekend camping activities in the fall or spring, depending on the COVID-19 situation.

