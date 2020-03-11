In-person classes to be temporarily suspended at Shawnee State University

In-person classes at Shawnee State University will be temporarily suspended due to the potential threat of novel coronavirus, a university spokesperson said Wednesday.

Classes will be cancelled beginning next week so faculty have time to prepare, and then will be moved to online beginning March 23.

There will be some exclusions including labs and clinical studies – mostly related to in-health professions.

In-person classes are scheduled to resume April 13.

