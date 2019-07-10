Incident at Pike County Detention Center results in employee suspension

A guard at the Pike County Detention Center in Kentucky was suspended following an alleged incident with an inmate.

The incident took place last week. Jailer Brian Morris said once he heard about the issue, he contacted the Pikeville Police Department to begin an investigation.

Morris said PPD is currently investigating and he expects the case to be "quick and swift." The details of the incident and the names of both parties have not yet been released. Morris released a statement Monday regarding the ongoing investigation.

Morris said once the investigation is complete, the department will react accordingly.

His full statement is below:

"It was brought to my attention that an alleged incident occurred at the Pike County detention center last week between and a guard and an inmate. I immediately opened an investigation with the Pikeville Police Department and suspended the guard in question until the investigation is complete. Once the investigation is complete, any action that is necessary to be taken will be taken immediately.

At the Pike County Detention Center, it is our goal to treat every inmate with respect and make sure their safety is of utmost importance. Our guards are trained to handle every situation and have resources to ensure that issues are not escalated.

I anticipate the investigation to be performed swiftly and any findings will be revealed at that time. Again, any further action will be taken as necessary by me to continue to ensure the safety and well-being of every inmate."

