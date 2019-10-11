Incident near school leads to lockdown and two in custody

Two people have been taken into custody following an incident in Charleston Friday afternoon.

Charleston Police say they received a call regarding a domestic incident Thursday night and responded there. The man involved had left the area.

On Friday afternoon, they received another call about the man in the domestic incident, Brian Rowlands. Police arrived to the scene, located near Overbrook Elementary.

The school was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution as police handled the incident.

Brian Rowlands was found and taken into custody. The woman involved in Thursday's domestic incident also was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.