Increase in flu cases reach Tri-State

Over the past few weeks, the Greenup County Health Department has gotten quite a bit busier.

“If you look regionally, there's more in Greenup County than some of the outlying counties,” said Greenup County Public Health Director Chris Crum.

For the health department, the peak of flu season has come in at the same time as people getting checked for the much anticipated and feared coronavirus.

“We're getting the plus factor for the flu because of the fear of the coronavirus,” Crum said.

Greenup County has seen more confirmed flu cases than any other in northeastern Kentucky with 65, according to Kentucky Public Health. Out of those 65 cases, 19 came in the last recorded week.

The Greenup County Health Department isn’t alone, however.

According to the West Virginia and Ohio departments of health, hospitals have seen a higher concentration of cases of flu-like symptoms during the first few weeks of the year than the four-year average.

Also, with the coronavirus getting a large share of media coverage, doctors say that the flu is much more rampant and just as deadly.

“I think the misleading thing is, we fear what we don't know and we get too complacent with the things we are aware of,” said Dr. Maggie Lawentmann of Ironton Primary Care. “We've known for a very long time that the flu is deadly to a lot of folks. That prevention is the mainstay because there is no true treatment.”

The Centers for Disease Control reports that the flu is more common among children under four and adults over 65. The CDC also say that the best things to do to prevent the spread of the flu is to wash your hands frequently with soap and water and get the flu shot.