Increased police presence for 'Joker' release

Police across our region are increasing patrols and stationing officers at movie theaters following multiple threats across the nation related to the release of "Joker," the latest installment in the "Batman" movie franchise.

Charleston Police said that officers will be stationed at Park Place Cinema throughout the weekend and patrols will take place at other theaters in the area. No credible threats have been made in our area, police said.

"I feel real safe in Charleston, West Virginia," moviegoer Aaron Rice said. "I don't know if maybe I was in a major city or something it might be different, but I'm pretty safe in West Virginia."

In Barboursville, Cinemark is paying the police department for an increased police presence to prevent any attacks.

The threats follow a mass shooting seven years ago in Aurora, Colorado, at a showing of "The Dark Knight Rises."

"We have a lot of copycats and you know we had the shooting with the 'Dark Knight,' so someone probably wants a little bit of media attention," Rice said.

Many theaters have banned masks, costumes and most theaters will have bag checks at the door.

"It makes for a good evening out," Danny Herald said, not afraid of anything happening while he is at the movies with his wife. "We forget about things that are going on and we enjoy the movie. Some movies are really good, some movies may not be, but that is OK, we just enjoy the night out."

"Joker" is rated R and anyone under the age of 17 must attend with an adult. Many reviews say that the film is too dark for children to even see with their parents.