Kentucky Blood Center says donors needed during nationwide shortage

As states begin to reopen nationwide and hospitals resume elective procedures, a blood shortage continues to rise. Kentucky Blood Bank says some of the reason is a decline in mobile blood donations.

"Trauma still happens, accidents are still happening and increase in the summer months, and then to say elective surgeries are resuming," said Mandy Brajuha, marketing director for Kentucky Blood Bank. "We need people to come out who are eligible to roll up their sleeves."

COVID-19 canceled a large number of mobile blood drives hosted at businesses, universities, and high schools.

"We have implemented a lot more steps to keep donors safe,which is why our mobile blood collections are not as productive as they have been. We're only processing a third of the donors we would normally be processing. So if there's a four-hour blood drive we would normally process 30 to 40 donors, now we're seeing maybe 12 to16," Brajuha said.

To find a blood donation center or where a blood drive is being held near you, visit the Kentucky Blood Center.

