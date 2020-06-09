Incumbent Shelley Moore Capito wins Republican nomination

In the race for West Virginia’s U.S. Senate seat, incumbent Shelley Moore Capito has secured the Republican nomination.

Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. senator in West Virginia's history.

Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015.

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 3.

