Indiana bill requiring cursive taught in schools passes Senate

Elementary schools in Indiana may soon be required to add cursive writing into their lesson plans.

According to a report by WTHR, House Bill 1066 has passed the Indiana Senate on Tuesday. The bipartisan bill would require all schools in the state, including public schools, charter schools and accredited non-public elementary schools to add cursive to their curriculum.

The bill was initially proposed to allow transfer students to enroll in any school as long as their parent is an employee of the school system in Indiana.

The bill returns to the house for deliberation. If the bill passes, it will go into effect on July 1st.