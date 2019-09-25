21 indicted in long-term FBI drug trafficking investigation

Nearly two dozen people suspected of playing a role in distributing drugs in West Virginia are now facing charges.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced 21 indictments Wednesday, charging individuals with participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin between Akron, Ohio, and Southern West Virginia.

The indictments and arrests resulted from an extensive, joint investigation spearheaded by the Federal Bureau of Investigation -- an investigation being called "Operation Flat Tire".

Officials started making arrests at 6 a.m. Wednesday in Akron. More were arrested later in the day in Huntington.

Stuart said this was a massive operation that involved possibly more collaboration than any in Southern West Virginia history, including more than 200 law enforcement officers from various departments.

"As a son of West Virginia, my heart aches for the effects of this scourge on our people, our families and our children," Stuart said. "We will continue to do everything within our power and use every available resource to disrupt the supply of deadly drugs coming into our state, prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law, and protect the people of West Virginia."

Stuart said more arrests are pending. Those who were arrested in Akron will be prosecuted in West Virginia.

