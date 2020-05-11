Indoor dining included in Gov. Justice's week four reopening plan

While reminding all West Virginians to remain extremely cautious Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced week four of his plan to reopen the state’s economy.

Gov. Justice says beginning Thursday, May 21 the following businesses and public activities will be allowed to resume operations:



Gov. Justice also announced news for anglers. He says beginning May 15, guided fishing trips will be allowed in the state as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. Only two anglers and one guide are allowed inside a boat at one time.

Gov. Justice gave no reopening date for the whitewater rafting industry but said his administration along with health officials are working on guidelines to reopen the industry as quickly and safely as possible.

Low-contact outdoor youth sports is poised to make a comeback on June 8.

“That would be for primarily baseball and softball, maybe soccer,” Gov. Justice said.

The governor does not expect contact sports like football and basketball to be under the June 8 date.

“As long as you just continue to just do what you’ve already done, we will be okay,” Gov. Justice said Monday during his daily press conference.

