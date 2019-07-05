Injuries reported after explosion at Univ. of Nevada, Reno dorm

Injuries so far have been reported as minor after an explosion Friday at the University of Nevada, Reno campus at Argenta Hall, a dormitory. Argenta has sustained major damage to its south side; Nye Hall next door has windows blown out.

Photo courtesy KOLO viewer Sam Stott

REMSA is on scene with a triage area. Two people were taken to Renown Regional Medical Center and have already been released, and six people were treated on scene for minor injuries. Crews are still searching for victims, but nobody is reported missing.

There is no word on the cause of the explosion that led to about two feet of water on the floor. UNR is calling it a “utilities accident” in the basement. A bomb squad is at the scene as part of the investigation, but police say “no suspects are being sought.”

KOLO spoke with a student who was in bed and heard an explosion, followed by the smell of gas and an evacuation. Then, a second, larger explosion.

Classes have been canceled throughout UNR for the remainder of Friday.

The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m.

The public is urged to avoid the area. Surrounding streets North Virginia and Sierra Street are closed, though freeway ramps are back open.

