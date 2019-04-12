UPDATE | Kanawha County crash sends 5 to the hospital

UPDATE 4/12/19 @ 2:20 p.m.

A head-on crash between two full-size pickup trucks on U.S. 60 in the Malden area sent five people to the hospital, our crew at the scene reports.

The victims' injuries are not considered life threatening.

The accident was reported just after 1 p.m. Friday at the Malden S curve near the intersection of Kanawha Salines Drive.

Investigators say one of the trucks went left of center in the S curve.

The scene has since been cleared.

Crews are on the scene Friday afternoon of a three-vehicle crash in the Malden area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported just after 1 p.m. on U.S. 60 at the Malden S urve. That's near the intersection of Kanawha Salines Drive.

There are possibly two people with injuries, but it is unknown if they will be transported.

Malden Volunteer Fire crews are on the scene. We also have a crew headed there.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.

