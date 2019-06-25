Injuries reported, road closed after Kanawha County crash

A road is shut down after a crash in the Hernshaw area of Kanawha County.

Metro 911 dispatchers say injuries were reported.

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. on Lens Creek Road. A tractor trailer and a private vehicle were involved.

As of 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, crews were still on scene and the road was still shut down. Dispatchers say the road will likely be closed for a few hours.

We're told power lines are in the road. Dispatchers sent out a warning following the crash, "Metro would like to remind everyone downed power lines can be deadly. Always assume a downed power line is live and avoid getting near it or anything in contact with it."

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Marmet Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded. Dispatchers say they are also getting assistance from Boone County first responders.