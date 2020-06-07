Inmate at Boyd County Detention Center dies; autopsy shows signs of COVID-19

An inmate at the Boyd County Detention Center has died Sunday.

Boyd County Jailer Bill Hensley tells WSAZ the inmate was showing signs of medical distress and was taken to King's Daughter's Medical Center where he died.

Hensley says the body was tested for COVID-19, and results did come back positive, however the virus is not being ruled as the official cause of death at this time.

The inmate had been in quarantine which has been protocol at the jail during the pandemic, and was never around any inmates. Hensley says the inmate never showed signs of the virus.

The jail will be working with health officials to test all staff and quarantine anyone who was in direct contact with the inmate.

The inmate's name is not being released at this time.

The jail was on lockdown most of the day Sunday, but Hensley says that is being lifted.

