Inmate captured after escaping courthouse by jumping out window

An inmate escaped from the Cabell County Courthouse Thursday through a window.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ the inmate got away around 1:30 p.m. and was captured a short time later.

Jeremy Grey Huntington was originally facing a grand larceny charge. He is now charged with escape as well.

Zerkle says Huntington jumped out a second-story window. The inmate jumped onto a porch roof and then to the ground.

"We were short-handed and he just got away from us," said Zerkle.

The sheriff says nobody was hurt as a result of the escape.