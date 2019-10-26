Inmate charged with Huttonsville Correctional Center murder

Huttonsville Correctional Center inmate Earl Jerrod Click has been charged with the murder of Allen Eugene Longwell.

Click is currently serving a life sentence for murder charges in connection with the 2012 death of War, West Virginia mayor Thomas Hatcher. If Click is found guilty, he could be facing another life sentence.

According to Trooper Watson, no motive is currently known for the assault, but correctional officers say that a verbal altercation happened days before.

According to the criminal complaint, West Virginia State Trooper R.C. Watson received a call in reference to a stabbing from the Huttonsville Correctional Center at 3:24 p.m. on Wednesday.

Randolph County EMS units were already on site when Trooper Watson arrived and had pronounced the time of death for Longwell at 3:36 p.m..

When Trooper Watson looked into the cell, he found Longwell laying in "an abundance amount of blood," with stab wounds on his face, chest, arms and leg.

Trooper Watson also found a long metal rod filed to a point on one end and the other end bent into a handle.

According to the criminal complaint, the on-duty correctional officer went to remove an inmate from the patio. After doing so, he conducted cell checks. That is when he found Longwell lying on his back.

The correctional officer locked down the unit and conducted a count. That is when he found Earl Jerrod Click covered in blood. Click allegedly admitted that he was the one who stabbed Longwell.