An inmate has walked away from the Gallia County Work Release in Cheshire, Ohio, according to Sheriff Matt Champlin.

According to the sheriff, James Raines, 41, is 6'2" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Raines was being held at the Work Release Center for charge of driving under suspension.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Gallia County Sheriff's Office at 740-446-1221 or call 911.