An inmate is on the run after officials say he escaped from the Harlan County Jail Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Officials say David Parsons, 37, should be considered dangerous.

Parsons was a former resident of Pike County and was convicted of felonies in Pike County, officials say.

Any information about his location should be passed along to law enforcement as soon as possible.

