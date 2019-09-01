Inmate from Charleston Correctional Center escapes

An inmate is on the run from the Charleston Correction Center.

According to the West Virginia Division of Corrections, Brucey Carlton Hancock escaped around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say Hancock was serving 10-30 years for grand larceny, breaking and entering, battery on a police officer, and drug charges out of Kanawha and Jackson Counties.

He has brown hair and brown eyes, a goatee, and has several tattoos on his body including "family is forever" on his chest, tribal tattoos on his upper arms, "nothing lasts forever" on his right leg.