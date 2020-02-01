Inmate mistakenly released from Scioto County jail captured in Detroit

A man who was improperly released from the Scioto County jail almost two weeks ago was arrested in Detroit Saturday.

Talleon Stephon Brazil was serving time in the Saginaw Correctional Facility, over 100 miles north of Detroit, when Scioto County officials picked him up on Jan. 14 to face a judge for a drug charge in Portsmouth.

According to Scioto County inmate records, Brazil was released on $50,000 bond a week later. The Michigan Department of Corrections was notified of the mistake on Thursday.

Authorities say Brazil was arrested at a home after days of surveillance.

“We are glad this case came to a quick resolution,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. “And we appreciate all the assistance from our law enforcement partners who worked so cohesively to make this happen.”

Brazil was serving a 15-40 years in prison for unarmed robbery, carjacking, felony firearms, possession of weapons by a felon, and delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance.

Authorities say Brazil may face additional charges related to his time eluding capture, and still faces drug charges in Ohio.

WSAZ reached out to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office for their comment on Brazil, but they declined.

