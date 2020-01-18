Inmate runs from Jackson County, Ohio deputies

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are currently seeking the whereabouts of inmate Brittany D. Thompson.

Deputies say Thompson broke free of her shackles and ran through the front door of the Sheriff’s Office in Jackson just before 2 Saturday afternoon after deputies brought her into custody on drug related charges.

Thompson was last seen wearing a black sports bra and white and black striped jail issued pants.

She has brown hair, hazel eyes. She is 5’8” and weighs 115 pounds.

Deputies are encouraging Thompson to turn herself in at this time.

Deputies are asking if anyone knows the whereabouts of Thompson, to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464 or your local law enforcement agency.