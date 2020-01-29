Inmate wanted from Parkersburg area

Authorities need your help finding an inmate who didn’t return Wednesday to a minimum security prison in Parkersburg.

Jeremy Dean Johnson, 28, was out on a two-hour pass from the Parkersburg Correctional Complex and removed his leg monitor, the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports.

The agency says Johnson was serving time for two counts of breaking and entering, daytime burglary without breaking, and grand larceny charges.

Johnson, who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Johnson has a tattoo on his left front forearm of Mortal Kombat dragon, as well as one on the top of his right hand that looks like an “A” and a dot.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Parkersburg Correctional Complex at 304-420-2443 or their local 911 agency.

