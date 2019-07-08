Inmates involved in brawls at South Central Regional Jail

A pair of inmate assaults occurred at South Central Regional Jail on Monday.

State officials say the altercations involved the same offender. One inmate involved is receiving outside medical evaluation as a precaution.

According to the Associated Press, the investigation comes as multiple deaths recently have been reported at West Virginia jails.

Two weekends ago, there were three deaths at three separate regional jails in West Virginia, including one at South Central Regional Jail. No foul play was suspected in those deaths.

