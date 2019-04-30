Instagram story aims to engage new generation with Holocaust

Survivor testimony has been the centerpiece of Holocaust commemoration for seven decades.

But with the world's community of aging survivors rapidly shrinking and global understanding of the genocide that killed 6 million Jews declining, advocates of Holocaust remembrance are seeking new and creative ways to share witnesses' stories with younger generations.

Much as Anne Frank's diary gripped the older generations, an Instagram account based on a true 13-year-old Jewish victim's journal, called Eva.Stories is generating buzz among the young.

Mati Kochavi and his daughter, Maya, have created a series of 70 Instagram stories that chronicle the downward spiral of Eva Heyman's life in the fateful spring of 1944 when the Nazis conquered Hungary.