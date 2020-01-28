Child fighting cancer granted wish for dream trip

Hannah, a 15-year-old girl from Huntington, was diagnosed with cancer last year. She has been dealing with surgeries, medications and medical setbacks.

On Tuesday, the Make-A-Wish foundation received a $7,500 grant for her wish from the Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia

Hannah's wish is to go to the Carribean. She told Make-A-Wish that she sees herself on the cruise deck looking at the ocean.

While the foundation is still working out the details, the trip is planned for June.

"We know and the studies show that a wish gives kids the strength and the hope to get through what they need to get through," said Jo Beth Smith, regional director of Make-a-Wish.

The Trusted Choice Insurance Agency plans to give the foundation another grant in October.