Interesting sign attracts problems

Residents of Charleston's South Ruffner neighborhood said an interesting sign is bringing more trouble to something that has already been causing problems for years.

The sign says "food inside" and is written on a freezer unit on the side of the road in front of a boarded-up house. Neighbors said it came out of another vacant house on the street and should have been thrown out.

"We have a lot of suspicious characters that don't live in this neighborhood that travel through," neighborhood watch leader Jesse James said. "Bicycles, backpacks, all hours of the night, there have been a lot of break-ins of homes up here that are vacant, people staying in that needs to be taken care of."

James said the neighborhood watch was started to reduce crime in the area. More than 40 people are involved and many have purchased security cameras to help keep an eye on their properties.

"Keeping someone out of there has been hard to do," James said. "I know the back window has been broken out. I don't know what all is in there, I don't go in there, but I try to watch everything and everyone up here. It is hard to do. We have a lot of good neighbors up here. It is a good neighborhood."

James has lived on South Ruffner for almost his entire life. He said the area has changed a lot in recent years, with many more vagrants wandering through the neighborhood.

People are able to get into the vacant houses, despite being boarded up, James said. Most of the copper and other valuable items have been stripped out of the vacant houses. The neighborhood watch would like to see an increase in patrols from police to help them.

"I know they are short on people," James said. "I guess, they've got a lot of jobs to do and everything going on on the West Side and different areas. I would just like seeing them patrol more."

Charleston Police say they get frequent calls about vagrants and trespassing, but there is only so many resources available to solve the problem.

The Charleston Building Commission said the house with the sign in front of it, along with many other vacant structures on the street, are set to be torn down. The demolition has not yet been scheduled.