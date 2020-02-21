Interim W.Va. Schools superintendent named

The West Virginia State School Board has named a new interim superintendent.

In a unanimous vote Friday afternoon, the board named W. Clayton Birch to the state's top educational job.

His yearly salary will be $233,000.

Birch will replace Steven Paine, who announced earlier this month that his retirement would begin on June 30, but board members called an emergency meeting to make the interim appointment.

The board announced that a national search continues for a permanent superintendent.

According to board officials, Dr. Steven L. Paine will be stepping down to take care of his wife, who is experiencing health issues.