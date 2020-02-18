Intersection still closed after building collapse

A building in Charleston where bricks have fallen is still under watch, as well as keeping some roads closed.

Bricks and debris fell early Monday morning from the closed restaurant, New China. Crews say more bricks could fall because the structure is not stable.

Crews say the building will be demolished either Thursday or Friday. Before the building can be demolished, asbestos has to be removed from the building first. Crews were out assessing the damage and figuring out what needs to be done in order to make the area safe.

The New China Restaurant was up for lease at the time the bricks fell. A local business owner says these buildings are old and there is a lot that goes into taking care of them.

"With the freezing and everything and the years its just not stable, whatsoever," said Kim Hess the co-owner of East End Phoenix.

Crews have barricaded the corner of Elizabeth and Washington Street, a precaution if the building falls.

"If it was on a Saturday, the YWCA store right there, they have sales and a lot of women and children and even men walk up and down that street and that's how they go to get there," Hess said.

Hess says he was actually looking to rent out the New China Restaurant at one time, but decided to move into the building next door. He moved from the building to one across the street after the ceiling collapsed on the artwork in his store.

"It could have been drastic it really could have caused somebody a life and a family," Hess said.

Crews believe the collapse happened from water leaking into the roof, freezing and then thawing.

Keep checking the WSAZ for the latest information on the demolition date and when the intersection will reopen.

