UPDATE | One dead after collision on Boyd County interstate entrance ramp

UPDATE 1/4/20 @ 10:45 a.m.

One person has died after a collision on the westbound entrance ramp to I-64 in Boyd County.

Troopers say a car was getting on the interstate at the 181 exit when the driver collided with an abandoned car that had broken down on the shoulder.

Crews are still on scene and urging drivers who need to get on the interstate to use the 185 exit.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/4/20 @ 10:25 a.m.

A crash has shutdown the westbound entrance ramp to I-64 in Boyd County.

Boyd County 911 says it happened at the mile 181 exit, close to the Carter County line.

Dispatchers say it happened before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Few details about what happened have been confirmed.

Crews say if you need to get on I-64 west, the best way is to use the exit 185 westbound ramp.

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the the latest information.