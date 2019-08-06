Interstate ramp in Charleston closed after motorcycle accident

The Oakwood Interstate entrance ramp is shut down due to a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the motorcyclist was travelling East on the Oakwood Road entrance ramp when he lost control of the vehicle, put it on the ground, and hit the guard rail.

Emergency crews are on scene currently. There is no word on the motorcyclist's injuries.

The Oakwood Road entrance ramp is closed and the exit ramps are down to one lane. An emergency message from Kanawha County advises motorists to avoid the area if possible.

