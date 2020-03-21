Interview with W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice following statewide address

NewsChannel 3's Amanda Barren speaks exclusively with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice moments after his statewide address Saturday evening.

As of 10:00 p.m. Saturday, West Virginia had 12 positive cases, 385 negative cases and the state lab is waiting on the results of one test.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, all cases are travel related.

So far, 397 residents have been tested for COVID-19

The counties with positive cases include: Jackson (1), Jefferson (2), Kanawha (1), Marshall (2), Mercer (2), Monongalia (1), Putnam (1), Tucker (2).