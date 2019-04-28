Intoxicated Chapmanville man claims to be U.S. Marhsal, charged with impersonating an officer

Chapmanville Police say an intoxicated man, claiming to be a U.S. Marshal, is under arrest and now charged with Public Intoxication, Impersonating an officer and obstructing an officer.

Police say they received complaints about Austin Collins was walking around homes in the Shelton Smith area of town. They stopped him in the high school parking lot to question him about his motives.

They say Collins claimed to be an undercover U.S. Marshal and began giving fake badge numbers. Officers also noticed Collins was intoxicated – later failing a field sobriety test.

Police say during the investigation Collins began cursing and trying to walk away from officers. While being detained, they say Collins tried pulling away.

He was later placed under arrest and, according to the release, began threating physical harm to the arresting officer.

It was determined Collins does not work for the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

