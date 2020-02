Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead along a Rowan County road.

According to the coroner, a driver discovered the body around 8 p.m. in the middle of Old Mercantile Road off of US 60 and called 911.

Authorities came to the scene and began an investigation.

The coroner says the victim is 33-year-old Anthony Bryan Nickel, of Morehead.

The cause and manner of death has not been released at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday in Frankfort.