Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade celebrates 151st year

Hundreds of people on Monday morning lined the streets of Ironton for the country’s longest running Memorial Day celebration.

The Ironton-Lawrence County parade is celebrating its 151st year. The parade started in 1868 to honor those who fought for our country’s freedom. When it was launched that year, Andrew Johnson was president.

This year’s theme is “A Tribute to Patriotism.” To kick things off, Taps was played and there was a 21-gun salute to honor those who have fought for our country. There also was a flyover by members of the U.S. Air Force.

WSAZ’s Elizabeth Suarez has been in Ironton all morning and will have more about the festivities.

