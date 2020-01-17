Ironton approves study for wastewater treatment plant

For the last few years, the city of Ironton has tried to fix their aging wastewater treatment plant.

The current wastewater treatment plant in Ironton last saw improvements in 1987. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

“We knew we had to move fast on these things,” Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit said.

The Ironton City Council approved a feasibility study last week to determine if it would be more efficient to refurbish or rebuild the wastewater treatment plant, which has been operating as is since 1987.

“You're expected to take a 1987 plant and meet 2020 standards,” Ironton wastewater superintendent Dennis Gumbert said. “It's tough because the standards that were known in 1987 weren't even thought of, a lot of them for what the standards are today that we have to meet.”

Meeting standards is one thing; paying for it is another.

Last November, the people of Ironton voted against a levy that would have raised taxes by three-quarters of a percent, but Cramblit says that the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act signed by President Trump last January will allow the city to handle both the wastewater treatment plant renovation and the storm water line separation that has been an ongoing project since 2009.

“They've given us the opportunity to draw up a long-term plan,” Cramblit said. “With having storm-sewer separation mandates coming down from them and also we have a lot of failing equipment at our wastewater treatment plant that could put a burden opportunities.”

E.L. Robinson engineering firm will conduct the feasibility study for the city. City officials say it should be completed by March 31.