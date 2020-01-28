Ironton city workers could see pay raise

Some Ironton city workers could be seeing a pay boost soon.

Ironton City Council members are proposing giving the city's non-union administrative employees a raise.

“The number raise (ranges) from four to eight thousand dollars. There is a couple of them that exceed that, there are a couple of them that aren't that much, said Financial Director John Elam. “I would say in the four to eight thousand dollar range is what you would be looking at.”

The city’s finance director is one of the positions that would benefit, but he believes whatever the outcome of this decision that the city’s employees would continue to work hard.

“The recognition is what I think people like. That we realize that you are trying to do good. So whether that comes as a pat on the back, or a salary in case people want to be confirmed that they are doing a good job and are recognized with that,” Elam said.

Councilmember Craig Harvey, who proposed the raise, says if it's approved taxpayers won’t be impacted.

Residents of Ironton will not see a raise their taxes. The raises are possible because city leaders refinanced the overall budget.

"Last November 2019 there was a tax increase on the ballot for the initiative and that was soundly defeated," Harvey said. "The residents said we do not want to pay more taxes, we cannot pass this on through any type of tax whatsoever. I think one of the big things to consider is that this is an offset that will happen through employee contribution towards their health insurance premiums."

Some residents are supportive of rewarding the city’s employee’s hard work.

“Everyone deserves a raise. I mean, why should a politician get five hundred dollars a day, when someone who is working twice is hard maybe gets hundred bucks a day?” said Beth Gilbert.

