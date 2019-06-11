Ironton man dies after Scioto County crash

A man from Ironton died after a one-vehicle crash Monday on Gallia Pike, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Timothy Stapleton, 53, was partially ejected from a 2001 Ford Explorer. He was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington where he later died from his injuries.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Monday, about a quarter mile north of Ironton Avenue in Green Township.

Investigators say the SUV was driven by a 38-year-old Ironton woman. It went off the west side of the roadway, went over an embankment, struck a utility pole and overturned. She was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say drug impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

