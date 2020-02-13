Ironton raises floodwall

Ironton city crews have raised the floodwall on North Second Street, south of the bridge that goes over Storms Creek.

With the floodwall up and the Hanging Rock exit flooded, city crews have opened an escape route for neighbors in the north side of Ironton.

With that and the southbound side of the Hanging Rock exit closed along Route 52, city crews have opened the escape route on McPhearson Avenue. Currently, it's the only way in or out of the north side of Ironton.

According to Ironton city officials, the floodwall was required to go up after the Ohio River's level reached 48 feet on the gauge. National Weather Service data shows that the river should reach its peak in the Ashland-Ironton area on Friday afternoon.

Crews say they are monitoring weather conditions closely before reopening the floodwall.