Ironton retailer prepares for reopen under new Ohio order

For all Ohioans, it's the beginning of a new chapter in the pandemic.

The Merle Cosmetics store in downtown Ironton is opting to wait to open, despite the state giving the green light on May 12. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

“So we've reached a new stage,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in his Friday news conference. “I think that's good news for everybody.”

Friday marks the first day in the state's new Stay Safe Ohio order, a mandate that will allow many businesses to reopen.

Manufacturing, construction and distribution-related companies can reopen May 4 while still following social distancing guidelines.

Doctors and dentists may also resume non-essential procedures.

The new order also states that retailers may reopen on May 12. While many retailers will open that day, the Merle Norman cosmetics store in Ironton is opting to wait.

“I'm not going to open May 12,” said store owner Diann Waggoner. “I still think it's too early. I'm going to at least take a week and see how it goes and then I'll probably open May 18 and I'm going to have limited hours and maybe cut down the days.”

That, along with allowing a small number of people in her store, is one of many steps she wants to take to make sure that the public safety is still monitored.

“The public has to feel that every precaution is being taken, every safety measure is being taken,” DeWine said. “Having that public confidence is absolutely essential for businesses to be able to come back and to make it.”

The Stay Safe Ohio order still states that Ohioans should stay home as much as possible.

Sit-down restaurants, as well as hair salons, barber shops and nail salons will remain closed.