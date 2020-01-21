Issues with your commute? Now is your chance to weigh in on possible changes

State highway road crews in Kentucky are asking for the public's input on ways to alleviate congestion and create safer travel on several miles of road in urban areas that include U.S. 23 and U.S. 60.

A study is addressing safety and congestion issues on local roads including U.S. 23 and U.S. 60.

It's part of the 'Boyd-Greenup County Small Urban Area Study' that is being conducted. It is addressing safety and congestion issues on local routes, including the U.S. 23 corridor between Catlettsburg, Ashland, and Greenup and along the U.S. 60 corridor between Ashland and Cannonsburg in Boyd County.

Both roads are heavily traveled with U.S. 23 seeing more than 30,000 cars traveling on it daily.

State road crews are using project traffic data through 2050 and public input to compile a list of some short-term and long-term solutions that would improve travel and then determine which ones would be the most beneficial.

"We are kind of looking at those areas to find out where is the congestion? Where are the areas that need work? What areas are we seeing traffic changes now and into the future that we can do some work and improve traffic and travel, commerce and everything that relies on the highway system," said Allen Blair with the Kentucky Department of Highways.

Two public meetings are being held to give drivers the chance to make suggestions, ask questions and talk with engineers about solutions. The first meeting was held Tuesday at the Flatwoods Senior Center.

The next meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Ashland City Commission Chambers on the third flood of the city building.

Drivers can also leave comments at this link.

The comment period will be open until mid-February.

State highway officials have also been meeting with city, county and state officials to talk with them.

One area in particular along U.S. 23 where a lot of comments have already come in is at the intersection with Diederich Boulevard.

"A lot of people have suggested things from no right turn on red to improve safety to some lane dividers on 23 to prevent merging traffic from merging too early," Blair said. "On up Diederich we have had a suggestion of maybe a new traffic light at the Kroger entrance to maybe improve traffic flow and safety at this intersection. That's kind of what we are looking at all over the area."

Blair says the goal is to come up with a list of changes that could be made now and changes that could be made in the future. Once that list is compiled, engineers will look at it and then prioritize the suggestions based on which changes would be most beneficial.