'It is coming through your community:' Troopers talk about spotting signs of human trafficking

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers with the Licensing and Commercial Standards division spent the week focusing their efforts on a crime that most think only happens in bigger cities.

Ohio State Highway Patrol looks for signs of human trafficking during regular commercial vehicle inspections.

"We know it's traveling through our areas a lot of it, but you would be surprised that a lot of it is happening in our communities, too," said Lt. James Lott.

He is talking about human trafficking. Jan. 13-17 was Human Trafficking Awareness Week.

Lt. Lott works from the South Point detachment and has been doing commercial vehicle inspections for years. He always looks for violations, but his eyes are also trained to look for evidence of trafficking.

He says in recent years, many trafficking cases have happened in bigger cities like Toledo and Cleveland. However, he says many of those people venture out of those cities and travel to rural areas because there are less eyes on them.

Troopers say many of these cases happen in areas like truck stops and rest areas, so they say it is key that they have constant communication with truck drivers to educate them on the possible signs of trafficking.

"Those folks see a lot more," Lott said. "They travel a lot of areas, so they are more apt to come in contact with these types of activity than the normal person."

There are several red flags truckers are taught to look for to determine if someone may possibly be a victim:

Lack of knowledge of whereabouts



Restricted or controlled communication



Signs of branding or tattooing, specifically on the neck



A van, RV or vehicle with multiple women in a mainly male area>



Signs of bruising

Lott says when inspecting commercial vehicles and cars, there are several things they are trained to observe.

"We look at the fact of is this normal? Does this look normal to a normal person? If this doesn't, then there is probably something wrong with it," Lott said

He says while a majority of trafficking happens on the roads, some of it could be going on in homes in your community.

"It might not be in a household, but it is coming through your community, whether it be on the highway or that they are making a stop here," Lott said.

According to Lt. Lott, there were around 400 cases of human trafficking reported in Ohio in 2018. He says all of those cases may have not happened during that year and were just reported during that time.

If you spot signs of human trafficking, you are urged to call the National Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or call your local law enforcement agency.