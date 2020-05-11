Italiano! Festival postponed due to coronavirus

A celebration of West Virginia's Italian-American heritage that was set to take place in downtown Huntington has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Facing Hunger Foodbank announced Monday it has postponed the Italiano! Festival.

The festival serves as a fundraiser for the food bank but with a forty percent increase in food demand since March, organizers say they had to determine where to focus their energy.

Facing Hunger says it expects the increased food insecurity in the region to extend into the summer months due to the coronavirus crisis.

“We concluded that we honor our communities, our Italian-American honorees, and all the people who have suffered through this pandemic id we postpone the festival until such time as we all can celebrate safely,” Cynthia Kirkhart, Executive Director of the food bank, said.

Since its inception, the festival has grown each year in popularity, drawing over 8,000 attendees in 2019.

This would have been the 6th year for the festival. As of right now, Kirkhart says a new date for the festival has not been set.

“In the meantime, we are looking ahead to September, which is Hunger Action Month, to honor the many community partners and volunteers whose gracious support has helped us meet our current, shared challenges,” Kirkhart said.

