It's West Virginia Primary day

The delayed West Virginia primary is underway and it is expected to look different.

Polls opened up at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

Voters will be required to socially distance while they stand in line to cast their ballots.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner says those voting in person "should consider" wearing a mask. Officials say poll workers will have gloves, masks and face shields.

Warner says nearly 16 percent of registered voters have casted absentee ballots, totaling nearly 200,000 people.

The large number of absentee ballots could mean fewer in person voters, but lines may still appear long because of the 6-foot intervals of social distancing.

Because fewer people are expected at the polls, some polling places have been consolidated.

Check the West Virginia Secretary of State's website to see if your polling place has been changed.

The link is: https://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/FindMyPollingPlace.

The primary was moved from May12 to June 9th because of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about large numbers of people heading to the polls to vote, and inadvertently spreading the virus.

